India’s key infra sector growth rises to 5-month high of 8.2% in June

India’s core sectors’ output surged at a five-month high pace of 8.2% in June, as per data from the Commerce and Industry Ministry

July 31, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s core sectors’ output surged at a five-month high pace of 8.2% in June, as per data from the Commerce and Industry Ministry, led by a 21.9% spike in steel output and nearly double-digit rise in coal and cement production.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output. The core sector growth was 13.1 per cent in June 2022, the Commerce Ministry data showed.

Also Read | Key infra sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

The IIP growth was 13.1% in June 2022. In January, the key sectors expanded at 9.7% May 2023 the growth rate was 5%.

The output growth of the eight sectors slowed down to 5.8% in April-July 2023-24 against 13.9% in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Production rises 5.2%, led by infrastructure and construction goods

(with inputs from PTI)

