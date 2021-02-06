India’s Internet start-ups on cusp of listing: Report

India’s Internet start-ups leaders that operate business ranging from food delivery, e-commerce to online insurance, are now on the cusp of listing, a report has said.
“The growing scale and maturity of India’s Internet economy is starting to create more value and investment opportunities. More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s Internet start-ups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone,” HSBC Global Research said in the report.
The report put the total sector value (ex-fintech) to reach $180 billion by 2025.
India has 42 Unicorns and over 45 soonicorns, HSBC said.
E-commerce is the largest opportunity, worth an estimated $67 billion by 2025, it said adding this was worth $31 billion 2019 after expanding at an impressive five-year CAGR of 39%.
Ed-tech is the second-largest opportunity with a market size of $48 billion by 2025.
Although still quite fragmented, it is one of the most profitable segments, HSBC said.
