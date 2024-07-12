ADVERTISEMENT

India's industrial output grows 5.9% in May

Published - July 12, 2024 06:44 pm IST - New Delhi

A man works inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India's industrial production grew 5.9% in May this year, mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on July 12.

The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 5.7% in May 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5.9% in May 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output slowed to 4.6% in May 2024 against 6.3% in the year-ago month.

In May this year, mining production rose 6.6%, and power output increased 13.7%.

During April-May this fiscal, the IIP grew 5.4% compared to 5.1% in the year-ago period.

