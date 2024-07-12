India's industrial output grows 5.9% in May

India's industrial production grew 5.9% in May this year, mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on July 12.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output slowed to 4.6% in May 2024 against 6.3% in the year-ago month.

In May this year, mining production rose 6.6%, and power output increased 13.7%.

During April-May this fiscal, the IIP grew 5.4% compared to 5.1% in the year-ago period.