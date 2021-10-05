India's gaming market to reach $3.9 billion by 2025: IAMAI

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 21:37 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the organic growth of digital games as mobile app downloads grew by 50% and user engagement went up by 20%

Indian gaming market is poised to reach $3.9 billion in value by 2025, said a study prepared by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in association with OnePlus and Redseer.

The report also highlighted that 40% of the hardcore gamers paid an average of ₹230 per month for their games. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the organic growth of digital games as mobile app downloads grew by 50% and user engagement went up by 20%, the study found.

Gaming has leap-frogged into the mobile gaming era due to the rapid increase in smartphone penetration in the country, with large console and PC games now being curated for mobile platforms, it revealed.

The sector was also attracting huge investment interest, with nearly $1 billion being invested in the last six months.

Some 430 million people in the country currently play games on their mobile phones and this number would grow to 650 million by 2025, as per the survey.

At present, mobile gaming dominated the Indian gaming sector, contributing more than 90% of the $1.6 billion gaming market.

The study further observed that smartphones have become more affordable with pack strong hardware equipped to run games that require medium to high specifications. This has opened accessibility to more immersive gaming for the masses, with smartphone OEMs also increasingly focusing on incorporating dedicated gaming features on their newest devices and launching gaming-specific phones.