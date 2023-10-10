ADVERTISEMENT

India's crude steel output grows to 70 MT in Apr-Sep; trend to continue: SteelMint

October 10, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The increase in production was mainly on account of improved capacity utilisation rates coupled with the ramping up of capacities by key Indian steel players, it said.

PTI

File picture of a man works inside a steel factory at Ludhiana | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's crude steel production rose 14.7% to 69.65 million tonne (MT) during April-September period of 2023-24 fiscal year, according to SteelMint India.

ALSO READ
When steel is green

The steel output in the year-ago period was 61.06 MT, the market research firm said.

The increase in production was mainly on account of improved capacity utilisation rates coupled with the ramping up of capacities by key Indian steel players, it said.

According to SteelMint, these factors will continue to support the growth in production in the second half of the ongoing fiscal as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The domestic consumption of finished steel also rose 14.77% to 63.99 MT from 55.75 MT in the six-month period a year ago.

During the period, the country saw exports shrinking 10.25% to 3.23 MT from 3.60 MT in April-September 2022-23.

The inbound shipment rose to 2.90 MT from 2.56 MT in the year-ago period, registering a year-on-year rise of 13.33%.

The collective production of top six players namely Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), AMNS India, SAIL and RINL stood at 41.24 MT as against 38.3 MT in the year-ago period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

iron and steel

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US