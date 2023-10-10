HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's crude steel output grows to 70 MT in Apr-Sep; trend to continue: SteelMint

The increase in production was mainly on account of improved capacity utilisation rates coupled with the ramping up of capacities by key Indian steel players, it said.

October 10, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of a man works inside a steel factory at Ludhiana

File picture of a man works inside a steel factory at Ludhiana | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's crude steel production rose 14.7% to 69.65 million tonne (MT) during April-September period of 2023-24 fiscal year, according to SteelMint India.

ALSO READ
When steel is green

The steel output in the year-ago period was 61.06 MT, the market research firm said.

The increase in production was mainly on account of improved capacity utilisation rates coupled with the ramping up of capacities by key Indian steel players, it said.

According to SteelMint, these factors will continue to support the growth in production in the second half of the ongoing fiscal as well.

The domestic consumption of finished steel also rose 14.77% to 63.99 MT from 55.75 MT in the six-month period a year ago.

During the period, the country saw exports shrinking 10.25% to 3.23 MT from 3.60 MT in April-September 2022-23.

The inbound shipment rose to 2.90 MT from 2.56 MT in the year-ago period, registering a year-on-year rise of 13.33%.

The collective production of top six players namely Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), AMNS India, SAIL and RINL stood at 41.24 MT as against 38.3 MT in the year-ago period.

Related Topics

iron and steel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.