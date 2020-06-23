India’s crude steel output falls 39% to 5.8 million tonne in May

New Delhi

23 June 2020 11:55 IST

The country had produced 9.46 MT of crude steel during the same month a year ago, worldsteel said in its latest report.

Declining for the third straight month, the country’s crude steel output fell 39% to 5.76 million tonne (MT) in May, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).

India observed a nationwide lockdown from March 25 onwards, which impacted production, demand and supplies of steel in the country.

At 5.76 MT in May, India’s output was down for the third straight month since March.

In March, India produced 8.65 MT of crude steel, down 14% from 10.4 MT in the same month previous year. The country in April produced 3.13 MT steel, registering over 65% fall as compared to 9.02 MT.

Worldsteel further said the global steel output in May 2020 was also down by 8.7% to 148.77 MT as compared with 163.01 MT.

The global industry body said, “Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update .

Global steel giant China has registered a rise of 4.2% in its output at 92.26 MT in May as against 88.56 MT.

“India produced 5.76 MT of crude steel in May 2020, down 39.1% from 9.46 MT in May 2019,” it said.

In May, the United States produced 4.79 MT of crude steel, registering a fall of 36.6% as compared with 7.55 MT in the year-ago month.

Japan produced 5.91 MT of crude steel production in May 2020, down 31.8% from 8.67 MT.

South Korea produced 5.38 MT crude steel, down 14% from 6.27 MT in May 2019.

In the EU, worldsteel said Germany estimated 2.85 MT of crude steel production in May 2020, down by 18.9%. Italy produced 1.25 MT of crude steel in March 2020, down 43.6%.

France estimates 0.784 MT of crude steel production in May 2020, a 36.5% decrease. Spain’s production fell 33.7% to 0.833 MT of crude steel in May 2020.

Russia estimates 6 MT of crude steel production in May 2020. Ukraine produced 1.63 MT of crude steel, Brazil produced 2.18 MT and Turkey’s crude steel production for May 2020 was 2.27 MT, it said.