India's coal production rises 12% in September

Of the top 37 mines, the output of 25 coal blocks has been more than 100% and another five mines' production stood between 80 and 100% in the last month.

The country's coal output rose a 12% to 57.93 million tonnes in September.

India's coal output stood at 51.72 MT in the year-ago period.

"During September 2022, CIL (Coal India Ltd), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 12.35%, 8.43% and 12.37% by producing 45.67 MT, 4.93 MT and 7.33 MT, respectively," as per the provisional statistics of the Coal Ministry.

Of the top 37 mines, the output of 25 blocks has been more than 100% and another five mines' production stood between 80 and 100% in the last month.

The dispatch of coal also went up marginally by 1.95% to 61.18 MT in September, over 60.02 MT in the corresponding period last year.

"During September, 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines /others registered a growth of 1.03, 4.13 and 6.84% by despatching 48.88 MT, 4.77 MT and 7.53 MT, respectively," the coal ministry said.

The dispatch of coal to power utilities also went up to 51.71 MT during last month as against 50.16 MT in the preceding year.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 13.40% in September as compared to last year.

The overall electricity generation in September has been 13.77% higher than the power generated in September 2021.

CIL accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by FY24.