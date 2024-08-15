Indian textile firms reboot operations in Bangladesh

Textile factories in Bangladesh owned by Indian firms have restarted operations, following the recent unrest in the country, even as the movement of trucks between the neighbouring countries has revived across the Petrapole border, a senior Commerce Ministry official said.

“There was a lot of disruption and uncertainty for a few days, but now these units have reopened and have indicated to us that there is no problem in operations as of now,” the official said. The development assumes significance as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged concerns about Indian firms’ investments in the country, particularly in the textiles sector, last Saturday.

Many of these investments, she had noted, had come from players based in Tamil Nadu. “The investments were made in good faith because they thought textiles and garments could do well and they did do well,” Ms. Sitharaman had said, adding that she hoped those investments would be safe.