Watch | Indian Railways and private operators

28 July 2020 14:33 IST

A video on the Indian Railways opening doors for private operators

The Indian Railways is one of the country's largest organisations. It is owned and operated by the Government of India through the Ministry of Railways. It is among the four largest rail networks in the world, along with the United States, China and Russia. An analysis showed that a steady shift to other modes of travel has been affecting growth. Several committees have been discussing the expansion and modernisation of Indian Railways.



Also read: Why has Indian Railways opened doors for private players?

Advertising

Advertising