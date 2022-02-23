Indian PC market grew 44.5% year-over-year in 2021 with a shipment of 14.8 mn units: IDC

The country’s PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, delivered a strong year with shipment growth of 44.5% year-over-year in 2021

India shipped 14.8 million units of personal computers (PCs) in calendar 2021, recording a 44.5% year-over-year (YoY) growth, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

The country’s PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, delivered a strong year with shipment growth of 44.5% year-over-year in 2021 while the notebook category was the volume driver with shipments reaching 11.6 million units. The desktop category reported a 30% YoY growth driven by demand from enterprises, SMBs, education and individual consumers.

The market continued to be upbeat as vendors collectively shipped over 4 million PCs in the October-December quarter alone. The commercial segment posted a sharp growth of 81.4% YoY in the fourth quarter while the consumer segment witnessed a subdued growth as vendors focused on inventory correction following a very strong 3Q21, it said.

“As schools and colleges continued to function remotely for a second consecutive year, the demand for a computing device became extremely important for students. Some of the students who were earlier using smartphones/tablets for their virtual classes opted for a PC for obvious benefits such as bigger screen and ease of usage” said Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

The consumer segment witnessed strong growth despite facing supply disruptions across the year and the incumbent brands managed to get better allocations and were able to ship bigger volumes of PCs, he added.

According to IDC analysis, HP Inc. continued to lead the overall PC market with a share of 31.5% as its shipments grew by 58.7% YoY in CY2021. Dell Technologies secured the second position with a 23.6% share and 47% YoY growth in 2021. Lenovo continued to hold its third position behind Dell in 4Q21 as well as CY2021 with shares of 17.4% and 18.4%, respectively. Acer Group retained the fourth position with an 8.2% market share in CY2021 while it held a share of 7.7% in 4Q21 while ASUS maintained the fifth position with a share of 4.4% in 4Q21 and 5.9% in CY2021 as it grew by 36.1% YoY in 2021.

On the outlook, Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices, IDC India said, “The market witnessed unprecedented demand for PCs in last two years in both the commercial and consumer segments, but demand is expected to soften in 2022.’’