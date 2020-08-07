Indian Overseas Bank cuts base rate to 9.35%

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday said it has slashed its base rate by 0.10% to 9.35%.

“The asset liability management committee of our bank decided to reduce the base rate to 9.35% from the existing 9.45%, effective from August 10, 2020,” IOB said in a regulatory filing.

Base rate is the minimum below which a bank can’t lend to its customers.

Shares of IOB traded at ₹ 10.36 apiece on the BSE, up 0.39% from their previous close.