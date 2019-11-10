Industry

Indian Oil gets environment clearance to set up 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. File

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. File  

more-in

The estimated investment in setting up the plant is ₹766 crore.

The Ministry of Environment has granted clearance to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up a ₹ 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Haryana’s Panipat district.

Making the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Happy to inform that Environment Clearance is given to IOCL to set up new 2G Ethanol plant in Panipat.”

He also said that the project would help in achieving the goal of doubling farmers’ income.

“This project not only promotes use of environment friendly fuel but also aids in fulfilment of government’s goal of doubling farmers’ income,” he tweeted.

The IOCL had submitted a proposal seeking environment clearance for its proposed 100 KLPD Ligno-Cellulosic 2G ethanol plant at Baholi in Panipat district of Haryana.

The estimated investment in setting up the plant is ₹766 crore.

Ethanol produced will be used for blending in transportation fuel, an official source said.

Recently, the central government had notified that no environmental clearance would be required by sugar mills to produce additional ethanol from sugarcane juice.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 6:33:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/indian-oil-gets-environment-clearance-to-set-up-2g-ethanol-plant-in-panipat/article29937194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY