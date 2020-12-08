Indian Mobile Congress | 5G expected to become norm in mobile broadband space, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

NEW DELHI

08 December 2020 12:25 IST

Indian will be ready to reap benefits of global investments in 5G standards and ecosystem in the next two-three years when 5G is expected to become a norm in the mobile broadband space, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, Mr Mittal said that the onset of the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption of various products and services and in a sense has been a boon for digitalization of the country.

“I've been particularly excited about the upcoming 5G, which in the next two or three years will start to become the norm in the mobile broadband space. As the world settles down on the 5G space, pricing of the equipment comes down, and importantly the devices start getting available in plentiful, India to my mind in two or three years time will be ready to receive the benefit of the investments that the globe would have made on 5G standard and 5G ecosystem,” Mr Mittal said.

Stating that with the space sector, which is the next frontier of communications, being opened up for private investments, India should start to see advantages in the space communication industry as well. “I have no doubt, given India's lead in the space industry and ISRO’s and the Department of Space's call to the private sector, we should start to see advantages moving in India's favor in the space communication industry as well.”

On the pandemic driving digital adoption, Mr Mittal said, “The onset of pandemic that we have all been victims of around the globe has actually accelerated the digital adoption of various products and services. We may not have been able to achieve many of the things that we are seeing today for several more years but the force multiplier of this pandemic has been in some sense a boon for the digitalization of our country.”

He added that Bharti Airtel is also excited about the prospects of joining hands with the government’s flagship Bharat Net project that aims to provide broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats via optical fiber.