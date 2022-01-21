Indian Missions can popularise National Single Window System: Goyal

New delhi

21 January 2022 23:04 IST

Include Indian missions to populariseNational Single Window System: Piyush Goyal

The National Single Window System (NSWS) should be taken to the Indian diplomatic missions across the world, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The digital platform of NSWS assists investors ‘to identify and apply for approvals,’ according to a government press note.

The renewed focus on the NSWScomes days after the digital platform granted its first approval to a vehicle scrappage facility in Gujarat which has the capacity to process 67,000 vehicles. This particular project was processed under NSWSin 63 days. Mr. Goyal also suggested that greater awareness should be created about the NSWS through presentations before largecorporations.

