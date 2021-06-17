Indian IT is on track to hit $300-350 billion revenues by 2025, says Nasscom

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 19:56 IST

Sector continues to be a net creator of jobs.

With one of the strongest deal pipelines and a bright business outlook, the Indian IT industry was on track to meet its vision of $300-350 billion revenues by 2025, Nasscom said on Thursday.

The apex body said the Industry would continue to be a net creator of jobs and was committed to people-centric innovation, relentless talent focus, and delivering a superior transformative customer experience.

The industry continued to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021, and robust hiring plans for FY22 with top players, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra, alone planning to add over 96,000 employees, it said.

The apex body was responding to certain media reports about the apparent job losses in the Indian IT/BPM industry.

“Nasscom would like to clarify and put things in perspective around hiring and job creation in the sector. With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to the creation of newer jobs.''

The BPM sector in India currently employs over 1.4 million people while IT and BPM together have over 4.5 million workers as of March 2021.