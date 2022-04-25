Indian firms filed 1,38,000 tech patents in the country from 2015-2021: Nasscom

Over 400 technology patents were filed by Indian start-ups from 2015-to 2021

Indian companies have filed 1,38,000 tech patents in the country and over 9,500 patents in the U.S. from 2015-to 2021, according to India Patents Report published by Nasscom on April 25.

More than 60% of these patents were filed by Indian companies and start-ups while 17% of the tech patents were filed by individual inventors/Academia Research outfits.

Some 65% of the total patents filed in the U.S. in 2020-21 by India domiciled companies were in the technology domain, as compared to 55% in 2019. And, some 45% of the technology patents filed have been granted.

Also, over 400 technology patents were filed by Indian start-ups from 2015-to 2021, an increase of 45% from 280 patents in the 2015-2019 period, said the study.

Some 21% of the tech patents were related to software applications and healthcare and medical devices and other leading segments.

“The study marks the start of our IP charter for FY2023, which will be followed by a deep dive analysis into the tech patents filed in India,” said the apex body in a statement.