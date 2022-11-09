Indian employees unwilling to go back to office full-time: HP

As per the study, employees in the country strongly favoured a hybrid work model as they believe it improved their productivity and gave them a much-needed work-life balance. File | Photo Credit: AP

Indian employees are unwilling to go back to the office full-time as they are relishing the hybrid work model, which became a necessity in the last two years, said a study conducted by HP.

As per the study, employees in the country strongly favoured a hybrid work model as they believe it improved their productivity and gave them a much-needed work-life balance. They also indicated a higher probability of staying in their current job if given a hybrid work option.

The HP Inc. commissioned study interviewed over 1,000 employees in India in the age group of 18 to 50 to understand their workplace attitudes, aspirations for career growth, and retention issues.

Ketan Patel, managing director, HP India Market, said, “Hybrid work in India is here to stay. Organisations need to re-evaluate a hybrid workplace culture that offers flexibility and work-life balance while encouraging inclusivity, engagement, and a sense of well-being among employees.”

“Most importantly, monitor employee satisfaction to boost productivity at large. Based on the survey findings, we are happy to see employees recognizing their priorities and organisations working towards supporting them through new policies and tech tools,” he added.

Respondents also said hybrid models increased their productivity, offered better flexibility to get the work done. Some 47% of respondents believed that home productivity with office visibility give them a better chance of promotion and give them more opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and build relationships with their team members.