Gold discounts seen for first time in six weeks

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of a 10% import tax and 3% sales tax, down from last week’s premium of $2.5. File Photo.  

Physical gold in India was sold at a discount for the first time in six weeks as a rebound in local prices to a one-month peak squeezed demand, while purchases slowed in other Asian hubs ahead of the year-end holidays.

India’s local gold futures jumped to ₹50,642 per 10 gm on Thursday, the highest level since November 18. “Demand is very subdued. Retail buyers are postponing purchases because of a price rise,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of a 10% import tax and 3% sales tax, down from last week’s premium of $2.5.

In China, discounts of $16-$20 an ounce were being offered compared with last week’s range of $19-$24, while gold was being sold at a premium of about $0.50 in Hong Kong.

