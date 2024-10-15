ADVERTISEMENT

Indian data should remain in India's data centres: Akash Ambani

Updated - October 15, 2024 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani urges India to embrace AI with “Atmanirbhar” efforts, emphasising the importance of Indian data staying in local data centers

PTI

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. chairman Akash Ambani addresses the 8th International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA), at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

India should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum “Atmanirbhar” efforts, Akash M. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), as he made a strong pitch for Indian data to remain in India’s data centres.

Speaking at the inauguration of IMC and International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024, Mr. Akash Ambani urged the government to expedite the process of updating the Data Centre Policy 2020 draft so that Indian data should remain in India’s data centres.

“... The scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India, which will drive the AI revolution, will grow exponentially. We request the government to expedite the updating of the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy that Indian data should remain in India’s data centres,” he said.

Mr. Akash Ambani termed AI as a revolutionary tool for transformation of every area including healthcare, education, agriculture and manufacturing.

