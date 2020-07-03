Indian banks' loans rose 6.2% y/y in two weeks to June 19: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 6.2% in the two weeks to June 19 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 16.79 billion rupees ($224.95 million) to 102.45 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 19.

Non-food credit fell 19.27 billion rupees to 101.56 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 36.06 billion rupees to 892.88 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 732.67 billion rupees to 138.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 19.