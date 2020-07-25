Indian Bank’s gold loan at 7% for farmers

Mumbai

Indian Bank has slashed its interest rate on gold loans offered to farmers to 7%.

The state-owned lender has cut interest rate on its short-term gold loan scheme — Bumper Agri Jewel — from 7.5%.

The reduction has been done considering the pandemic situation and also to provide easy credit to needy farmers at a cheaper cost, it said.

With effect from July 22, agricultural jewel loans are sanctioned at 7% fixed, which means it is only ₹583 per lakh per month. The bank lends up to 85% of the ornament value, repayable in six months.