Industry

Indian Bank’s gold loan at 7% for farmers

Photo for representation.

Photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The state-owned lender has cut interest rate on its short-term gold loan scheme — Bumper Agri Jewel — from 7.5%

Indian Bank has slashed its interest rate on gold loans offered to farmers to 7%.

The state-owned lender has cut interest rate on its short-term gold loan scheme — Bumper Agri Jewel — from 7.5%.

The reduction has been done considering the pandemic situation and also to provide easy credit to needy farmers at a cheaper cost, it said.

With effect from July 22, agricultural jewel loans are sanctioned at 7% fixed, which means it is only ₹583 per lakh per month. The bank lends up to 85% of the ornament value, repayable in six months.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 10:12:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/indian-banks-gold-loan-at-7-for-farmers/article32192668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY