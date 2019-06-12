Indian Bank to focus on strong growth, profitability in FY20

Indian Bank will strive for strong growth this fiscal with focus on profitability, according to its managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru.

“The prime focus this year will be on increasing the current and savings deposits (CASA) and fee income, accelerating recovery in respect of impaired assets and containing the level of non-performing assets (NPA),” Ms. Chunduru said in her message to the shareholders. “The growth in business should culminate in improving the bottom line of the bank,” she added.

During the current fiscal, the bank would strive for an healthy growth across corporate and retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments. In FY19, the RAM sector constituted 58% and corporate 42%.

Plans were on to set up corporate branches for handling exclusive large borrower accounts with exposure of ₹50 crore or more at select metro centres to improve quality credit dispensation and bottom line, she said.

Going forward, focus would be on forging partnerships viz. co-origination of loans in collaboration with NBFCs, tying up with builders/vehicle dealers and tractor manufacturers and exploring cross-sell options through tie-ups with insurance companies for sale of Bancassurance products in life and non-life, she said.

Besides, MSME lending would be ramped up through trade receivables discounting system platform, being onboarded on three platforms, she said.

Last year, Indian Bank reported return on assets of 0.12%. Its share of low-cost CASA domestic in total deposits stood at 35.48%. Its Gross NPA to gross advances stood at 7.11% and net NPA to net advances at 3.75%, respectively.

In FY19, Indian Bank was ranked among the top four positions in respect of key parameters such as business (deposits & advances growth), profitability (interest/total income, ROA and profit to business), asset quality (gross/net NPA ratios) and productivity (cost to income ratio), she said.