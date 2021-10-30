Industry

Indian Bank reports frauds worth ₹266 crore

PTI New Delhi 30 October 2021 23:11 IST
Updated: 30 October 2021 23:11 IST

Three NPA accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement

Indian Bank on Saturday said it had reported over ₹266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank, relating to three NPA accounts.

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

It has declared MP Border Checkpost Development Co. Limited as fraud with an outstanding of ₹166.89 crore; Pune Sholapur Road Development (₹72.76 crore) and SONAC (₹27.08 crore). Indian Bank said it had held provisions worth ₹12.58 crore against SONAC. While in the case of other two accounts, the provisions held are equivalent to the entire exposure, respectively.

