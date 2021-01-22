Indian bank Q3 net more than doubles

Indian Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹514 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. A statement from the lender compared this with a net loss of ₹1,739 crore a year earlier, that would have included a loss of the now-merged entity Allahabad Bank.
Indian Bank had reported standalone net profit of ₹247 crore a year earlier. The merger was consummated on April 1, 2020.
“The bank has continued its steady growth in both business and profit combined with good control over asset quality,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances declined to 9.04% from 12.69% and net NPAs fell to 2.35% from 4.22%.
“We will try to keep GNPA and NNPA below 10% and 3%, respectively,” she said.
Net interest income rose 31% to ₹4,313 crore, while net interest margin increased 42 basis points to 3.13%. The board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore from share sale to enhance the capital base and an additional ₹3,000 crore via bonds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath