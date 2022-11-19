Indian-American Punit Renjen announces retirement as Deloitte CEO

November 19, 2022 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - Washington

Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu.

"It has truly been an honour and privilege to lead Deloitte over the past several years," said Mr. Renjen.

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Mr. Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just seven years.

"More important than any commercial outcome, I am proud of the incredible societal impact we have been able to make as a purpose-driven enterprise. And I am looking forward to some exciting endeavours, including dedicating time to several societal causes about which I am deeply passionate, including sustainability and climate," Mr. Renjen said.

Under Mr. Renjen's leadership, Deloitte launched WorldClass—a global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for a world of opportunity—based on the belief that when society thrives, business thrives.

Mr. Renjen also spearheaded Deloitte's World Climate initiative, which includes near-term (2030) greenhouse gas reduction goals, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as 1.5°C-aligned, science-based targets.

"The Deloitte Global Board and I want to thank Punit for leading Deloitte to extraordinary growth and meaningful societal impact, and for his decades of commitment to the organisation," said Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board Chair.

Speaking of his successor, Mr. Renjen said, "Joe is an exceptional leader. We have worked together side by side for many years, and I believe he is an excellent choice to serve as the next Deloitte Global CEO”.

“He has been a member of the Deloitte Global Executive team for the last several years, and I am confident that, under his leadership, Deloitte will continue to deliver outstanding results for our people, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Mr. Ucuzoglu said he believes deeply in Deloitte's responsibility to lead through the unprecedented pace of change the world is experiencing, and to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our stakeholders. “I want to thank Punit for his excellent leadership of Deloitte," he said.