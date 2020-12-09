India witnessed a spike in adoption of AI in 2020: PwC

‘AI, a key enabler for organisations to repair, rethink, reconfigure'

India witnessed the highest increase in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence-driven technologies in 2020 compared to the U.S., U.K., and Japan, said PwC India.

Over 90% of Indian enterprises surveyed by PwC are implementing or planning to invest in AI solutions or technologies to address business challenges brought in by the pandemic. Some 70% of enterprises have implemented AI in some form or the other this year, compared to 62% last year. Also, Travel and hospitality (89%) have taken the lead in AI adoption, followed by technology, media and telecom (86%), financial services (82%), and healthcare and pharma (73%), as per the consulting firm.

Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Leader- Data and Analytics, PwC India said, “The far-reaching consequences of the global pandemic have driven organisations to balance the competing priorities of safeguarding the health and ensuring business continuity.''

AI is now regarded as a key enabler for organisations to repair (emerge from the present crisis), rethink (plan for transformation), and reconfigure (make fundamental changes) the operating model for lasting competitive advantage), he added.

To gain a sense of the AI adoption landscape in India, PwC spoke to over 200 CXOs and decision-makers in the last couple of months as part of this study.