India will witness acceleration in 5G deployment by first half of 2022: Dell Technologies

India will witness the beginning of an accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment both in the urban and rural parts of the country by the first half of 2022, said Saurabh Tewari, Director & Chief Technology Officer (Telecom) at Dell Technologies, India.

This development would boost smartphone penetration and provide a new dimension to the country’s digital outlook leading to increased adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, edge computing, and robotics across industries like agriculture, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and pharma, he said.

As 5G networks usher in a much faster and more reliable network scenario, enterprises across domains would be able to ride the tide of digital opportunities to boost productivity, he stated.

Mr. Tewari further said, “5G will bring in better connectivity, a promise of quicker digital functions, more flexibility and wider reach, enhanced customer experiences, and easier management of data-driven processes for enterprises across domains.’‘

According to him, 5G will open unlimited technological possibilities. for all kinds of businesses. For example, in healthcare, remote surgeries, improved image processing, access to patient reports, and faster data processing can be easily made possible. Smart factories will become a reality with 5G allowing increased automation and adoption of AI and ML, augmented reality/virtual reality, and IoT, which will lead to increased safety and improved performance with the adoption of robotics, AR, and drones for training and repairs and maintenance.

“The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, supported by 5G, will reduce manufacturing costs, improve quality and yields,’‘ he forecast.

Organisations are also expected to realise the benefits of private 5G networks and these include the flexibility of control over applications and devices; high bandwidth and low latency support for AI and ML use cases involving thousands of endpoints; and a capacity to generate large volumes of data within a single facility. as per Mr. Tewari.

“Private 5G networks will be instrumental in tackling the growing demands of edge-based, data-intensive workloads and delivering seamless and simplified solutions for organisations.’‘ he further added.

By 2025, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world’s population and by 2027 it is expected to account for almost 50% of all mobile subscribers worldwide. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead 5G adoption, making India the most significant 5G market in the world with over 500 million subscriptions in the next five years, as per a study by per GlobalData Plc. a data analytics and consulting company based in London.