India will lead the world in digital advancements in 2023: Tech Mahindra

December 22, 2022 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Year 2023 has the potential to provide the impetus required for the country to become digitally ready and to lead technological advancements for the rest of the world, said Tech Mahindra on Tuesday.

Powered by India’s promising growth roadmap, 2023 has the potential to provide the impetus required for the country to become digitally ready and to lead technological advancements for the rest of the world to follow, said Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Tech Mahindra.

“I believe in 2023, we will see significant progress in autonomous systems, 5G, and green technology, as well as a quantum leap in technological skilling to digital transformation-related skilling,’‘ he forecast.

According to Mr. Mitra, with digitisation sweeping the globe, these emerging technology trends will define the ‘Techade’ and put India on the map as a technology superpower.

“India has the potential to take the lead in technological innovation, and 2023 will see a continued push toward sustainable progress, supported by newer sustainable technology trends,” he said.

Furthermore, the adoption of Industry 4.0 has strengthened the supply chain ecosystem, transformed manufacturing, and instilled resilience in enterprise operations, he further said.

Artificial intelligence, for example, has become a reality in businesses, and other technologies such as metaverse, blockchain, robotics, and digital twins were expected to follow the suit in the coming years, he added.

