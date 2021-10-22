‘India will act against unfair trade practices’

NEW DELHI

Non-tariff barriers must go: Goyal

Taking on countries curbing exports from India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that India will take reciprocal action wherever it faces an unfair or unjust treatment in trade matters.

Reiterating India’s call to bring down non-tariff barriers in international trade, he said global trade should operate within a rule-based multilateral trading system with ‘honesty and transparency as core values.’

“We are engaging with like-minded nations like the EU, U.K., Canada, Australia and UAE for early conclusion of free trade agreements,” he said, addressing an IIFT convocation event.

He urged Indian universities to tie up with eminent global institutions to enhance Indian students’ exposure to the ‘best of technology, law, economics and international trade.’