India urges early TRIPS waiver ruling on COVID shots at WTO

Goyal makes pitch at meeting attended by BRICS trade and economic ministers

India has pitched for an early outcome of the TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the government said in a release on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting attended by trade and economic ministers of BRICS countries on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also stressed on finding a permanent, adequate and equitable solution to the public stock holding programmes for food security purposes.

The minister emphasised “the need for a permanent, adequate and equitable solution to the Public Stock Holding programmes for food security purposes; early outcome of the TRIPS Waiver proposal for vaccines,” the government said.

In October 2020, India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal, suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPs Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19.

In May this year, a revised proposal was submitted by 62 co-sponsors, including India, South Africa, and Indonesia. Mr. Goyal also said the BRICS countries should work together for strengthening the multilateral system, stating that there was a need for a balanced and inclusive outcome in the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference.

“In this era of exponential jump in the use of e-commerce... a common action plan among BRICS countries will help,” it said.