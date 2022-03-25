India, United Kingdom conclude second round of Free Trade Agreement talks
The two sides have decided to carry forward the negotiations next month in India
India and the United Kingdom concluded a second round of negotiations towards a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in London last Thursday, with a draft treaty text discussed across most chapters that will make up the pact, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.
Following discussions in 64 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas, the two sides have decided to carry forward the negotiations next month in India. India and U.K. are aiming to secure an early harvest interim agreement by April, in the run up to the comprehensive FTA.
