ADVERTISEMENT

India truly on the path to becoming data capital of the planet: Anant Maheshwari

January 04, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Our population scale platforms are creating new benchmarks for how countries can harness the power of digital technology for the public good, says Microsoft

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet, said Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari in the company’s FY22 India Impact Summary released on January 4.

With democratised access to data, organisations were recognising data as an asset class — and leveraging analytical and predictive power to use this data for good, he said in the summary.

“India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet. Our diversity presents unique growth opportunities as we build templates of innovation for the planet,” he added.

According to the impact report, to drive positive impact with technology, people needed to be able to trust the technologies they use and the companies behind them. One of the ways in which Microsoft was actioning this was through its role in the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative which was the first such public-private partnership leveraging the IT industry’s expertise in cybersecurity, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Being a founding partner, Microsoft has equipped more than 1,200 CISOs (chief information security officers) and frontline IT staff in State and Central Governments and public sector organisations through cybersecurity awareness initiatives, the impact summary further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US