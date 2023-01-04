India truly on the path to becoming data capital of the planet: Anant Maheshwari

January 04, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet, said Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari in the company’s FY22 India Impact Summary released on January 4.

With democratised access to data, organisations were recognising data as an asset class — and leveraging analytical and predictive power to use this data for good, he said in the summary.

“India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet. Our diversity presents unique growth opportunities as we build templates of innovation for the planet,” he added.

According to the impact report, to drive positive impact with technology, people needed to be able to trust the technologies they use and the companies behind them. One of the ways in which Microsoft was actioning this was through its role in the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative which was the first such public-private partnership leveraging the IT industry’s expertise in cybersecurity, the company said.

Being a founding partner, Microsoft has equipped more than 1,200 CISOs (chief information security officers) and frontline IT staff in State and Central Governments and public sector organisations through cybersecurity awareness initiatives, the impact summary further said.