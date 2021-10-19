‘India start-ups raised $11 bn. in July-Sept.’

Representational image.

Indian start-ups received a record funding of $10.9 billion across 347 deals in the third quarter of 2021, according to a PwC India report.

This is twice the amount of funding received in Q3 of the calendar year 2020 and an approximate increase of 41% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

An increase in funding activity was witnessed across all sectors in terms of value and volume.

However, finTech, edtech and SaaS are the top three hot investment sectors in the calendar year 2021 (CY21), together accounting for approximately 47% of the total funding activity, PwC India said.