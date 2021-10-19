Industry

‘India start-ups raised $11 bn. in July-Sept.’

Representational image.  

Indian start-ups received a record funding of $10.9 billion across 347 deals in the third quarter of 2021, according to a PwC India report.

This is twice the amount of funding received in Q3 of the calendar year 2020 and an approximate increase of 41% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

An increase in funding activity was witnessed across all sectors in terms of value and volume.

However, finTech, edtech and SaaS are the top three hot investment sectors in the calendar year 2021 (CY21), together accounting for approximately 47% of the total funding activity, PwC India said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 4:03:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/india-start-ups-raised-11-bn-in-july-sept/article37061323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY