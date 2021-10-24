India sees registration of over 16,500 new companies in September

As per the ministry's monthly information bulletin for the corporate sector, there were 14,14,277 active companies as on September 30.

As many as 16,570 new companies were registered in the country in September, taking the total number of active companies to more than 14.14 lakh, according to official data.

Data from the corporate affairs ministry showed that a total of 22,32,699 companies were registered in the country as on September 30.

Out of them, 7,73,070 companies were closed, 2,298 were assigned dormant status as per the Companies Act, 2013, 6,944 were under liquidation and 36,110 were in the process of being struck-off.

Citing an analysis registration of new companies during September 2019 to September 2021 period, the ministry said the data indicates that monthly registration of companies has increased after hitting lowest of 3,209 in April 2020.

"A total of 16,570 companies were registered in September 2021 as compared to 16,641 in September 2020. An increase (24.68 per cent) in registration of companies has been witnessed in September 2021 over the previous month... A total of 4,535 LLPs were registered in September 2021 as compared to 4,016 LLPs in September 2020," the ministry said.

Out of the 14,14,277 active companies, the ministry said 14,05,098 were limited by shares, 8,872 were limited by guarantee and 307 were unlimited companies.

Among the 7,73,070 closed companies at the end of September, 7,13,052 were declared defunct and struck-off after issuance of notice under the Companies Act.