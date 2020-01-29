India rings double-digit growth for Apple

Industry

Apple CEO Tim Cook said his firm had reported a double-digit growth in many developed markets and also in emerging markets such as India.

Interestingly, he mentioned India twice in his revenue announcement call.

In Apple’s first quarter earnings call, Mr. Cook said, “We had double-digit growth in many developed markets, including the U.S., the U.K., France, and Singapore, and also grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand and Turkey.

“On iPhone; revenue in the December quarter was $56 billion. Again, that’s up 8% over a year ago, thanks to the exceptional demand for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, iPhone 11 was our top-selling model every week during the December quarter, and the three new models were our three most popular iPhones, he said

“Mac and iPad generated $7.2 and $6 billion in revenue, respectively, and the high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty for both products drove the active installed base of both Mac and iPad to new records in all geographic segments.

“For iPad, we saw growth in key emerging markets like Mexico, India, Turkey, Poland, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.” he further said.

