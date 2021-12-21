India ordered 115 biryanis per minute on Swiggy in 2021

Samosas became the most binged snack of the year with about 5 million orders on Swiggy

India in 2021 ordered 115 biryanis per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years, as per Swiggy’s annual StatEATstics report released on Tuesday.

In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute and in 2021 it rose to 115 a minute. Chicken biryani was the queen of biryanis with 4.3 times more orders than its vegetarian counterpart. Some 4.25 lakh customers debuted on Swiggy by ordering a chicken biryani.

Samosas became the most binged snack of the year with about 5 million orders on Swiggy. The desi snack was ordered six times more than chicken wings while pav bhaji was the country's second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders, as per StatEATstics.

According to the study, the rose-flavored dessert rose to the top with total orders of 2.1 million while Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai became the most ordered and second ordered desserts, respectively in 2021 on Swiggy.

Bengaluru most health-conscious city

While chicken biryani topped the charts in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad, Mumbai ordered twice as many Dal Khichidis as compared to chicken biryanis, as per the Swiggy study.

Bengaluru has emerged as the most health-conscious city, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. Most people ordered health food on Mondays and Thursdays, Keto orders grew by 23% and some 83% surge in vegan and plant-based food orders, as per the study.

Swiggy delivered some 1.4 million packets of instant noodles, 3.1 million packets of chocolates, 2.3 million tubs of ice creams and 6.1 million packets of chips in 2021. In fact, chips were the top item ordered post 10 p.m., found the study.