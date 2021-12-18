India offers 8 oil, gas blocks for bidding in latest round

New Delhi

18 December 2021 04:17 IST

Bids due on Feb. 15; earlier round attracted only 3 bidders

India has offered 8 oil and gas blocks, mostly in Assam, for bidding in the latest bid round with a view to bringing more area under exploration, so as to increase domestic production and reduce imports.

Eight blocks have been offered in the seventh bid round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), with bids due on February 15, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said.

The “8 Blocks spread over 6 Sedimentary Basins, 5 States covering 15,766 sq. km of area. Out of 8 Blocks, 5 Blocks are Onland type, 2 Blocks are Shallow Water-type and 1 Block is Ultra Deep-Water type,” DGH said in the notice inviting offers.

Three of the five onland blocks are in Assam Arakan or Assam Shelf while one is in Rajasthan. One block in the Satpura basin has also been offered. Two shallow water blocks are in Cambay off the Gujarat coast while one ultra-deepwater block in the Cauvery basin is also on offer.

The last bid round, OALP-VI, attracted just three bidders, two of whom were state-owned explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. (OIL). Twenty-one blocks or areas were offered for exploration and production of oil and gas in the OALP Bid Round-VI, for which bidding closed on October 6.

Besides ONGC and OIL, Sun Petrochemicals was the only other company to have bid, according to ‘Summary of Bids’ posted by DGH.

Of the 21 blocks on offer, 18 got a single bid and the remaining 3 had two bidders.