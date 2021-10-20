Industry

‘India may see salaries rise by 9.3% in 2022’

Higher salaries in India are making a comeback with 9.3% hike being expected in 2022, from 8% in 2021, and with firms planning to give employees larger raises as they face mounting challenges of attracting and retaining employees, according to a report.

Salaries are projected to see a median salary increase of 9.3% next year compared with the actual median salary increase of 8% in 2021, according to the ‘Salary Budget Planning Report’ by global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson. India’s projected salary increase is the highest in Asia-Pacific for the next year, it added.


