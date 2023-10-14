India maintains basmati rice floor price as grain-export curbs continue

October 14, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

India said on October 14 it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world’s biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain.

India imposed a $1,200 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

A government order on October 14 said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until Sunday, until further notice.

The South Asian country in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and on Friday imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

