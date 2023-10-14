HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India maintains basmati rice floor price as grain-export curbs continue

A government order said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until October 15, until further notice.

October 14, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Reuters
Image used for representation purpose only. FIle

Image used for representation purpose only. FIle | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India said on October 14 it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world’s biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain.

India imposed a $1,200 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

A government order on October 14 said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until Sunday, until further notice.

The South Asian country in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and on Friday imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.