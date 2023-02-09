India Inc. needs 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026: TeamLease

February 09, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

India Inc. would require 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, said a TeamLease study released in Bengaluru on February 9, 2023.

The country will need 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and 50% of the current workforce will require re-skill themselves in areas of emerging technologies, as per the report titled, Skills Strategies for a Strong, Sustainable and Balanced World of Work.

The report also analysed the current market sentiment and highlighted a wide range of effective skill strategies that would help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity, revenue and bottom line growth, said a TeamLease statement.

The survey also indicated that 75% of enterprises in the country would face a skill gap, although the country has a large pool of 500 million people in the working age. Labour and skill shortages are among the second most important external factors disrupting business strategy of enterprises. As a result, over 2 million jobs in AI, Cyber Security, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023, according to the study.