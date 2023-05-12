ADVERTISEMENT

India has huge sales potential: Boeing

May 12, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Earlier this year, Boeing projected that India will require around 2,210 new planes in the next two decades and out of them, 1,983 units will be single-aisle jets.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Amid aircraft lessors' concerns in the wake of the Go First crisis, U.S. aircraft maker Boeing on May 12 said it will work with stakeholders to the best of its abilities to mitigate the issues.

India has huge sales potential, Ryan Weir, vice-president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for India, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

Lessors have raised concerns about the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) decision to impose a moratorium on Go First assets that also bar the deregistration of planes leased by the airline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Go First files for bankruptcy, suspends flights for 3 days

To a query on the Go First crisis and lessors' concerns, Mr. Weir said it is working with stakeholders and will do the "best of our abilities to mitigate the issues". "We don't know what the impact is going to be," he added. India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

Earlier this year, Boeing projected that India will require around 2,210 new planes in the next two decades and out of them, 1,983 units will be single-aisle jets.

It also estimated a nearly 7% annual domestic air traffic growth through 2041 for the Indian market.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US