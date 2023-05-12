India has huge sales potential: Boeing

May 12, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid aircraft lessors' concerns in the wake of the Go First crisis, U.S. aircraft maker Boeing on May 12 said it will work with stakeholders to the best of its abilities to mitigate the issues.

India has huge sales potential, Ryan Weir, vice-president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for India, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

Lessors have raised concerns about the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) decision to impose a moratorium on Go First assets that also bar the deregistration of planes leased by the airline.

To a query on the Go First crisis and lessors' concerns, Mr. Weir said it is working with stakeholders and will do the "best of our abilities to mitigate the issues". "We don't know what the impact is going to be," he added. India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

Earlier this year, Boeing projected that India will require around 2,210 new planes in the next two decades and out of them, 1,983 units will be single-aisle jets.

It also estimated a nearly 7% annual domestic air traffic growth through 2041 for the Indian market.