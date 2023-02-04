India globally tops in Super Cities, Business, Life: Tholons Index

February 04, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

India stood second on three counts — Super Cities, Business and Life — among 10 other geographies, as per Tholons Global Business Innovation Sustainability Index (TBIS) 2023 released on February 3.

Meanwhile, the country fared poorly in innovation, digital, diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and sustainability.

The index identified 10 geographies — the U.S, India, Canada, the U.K, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Denmark — as pioneers in accelerating business and tech leadership, based on their positioning in Business, Life, Innovation/Digital, DEI, Sustainability and Super Cities.

India secured 10 out of 10 in terms of Super Cities, 9.67 for Business and 9.34 for Life, displacing the U.S and Canada in these areas while the U.S, Canada, the U.K. and Germany secured high scores in innovation/digital, DEI and sustainability while India fared poorly at 6.19, 5.32 and 2.50 in these areas, respectively, indicating the country has a long way to go in terms of becoming a full-fledged global leader, as per the index.

Tholons Index 2023 also identified 100 super cities that are currently pivoting to a new equitable reality globally. The list included several Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhuvaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Mysore, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and Thirvunanthapuram.

Tholons, is a New York-based strategic consulting, digital innovation and investment advisory group that evaluates, ranks and provides location strategies to multinational corporations, countries, governments, multilateral agencies, analysts and investors.