ADVERTISEMENT

India expects fuel demand to grow 4.7% in the next fiscal year

February 23, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fuel consumption in 2023-24, a proxy for oil demand, could rise to 233.8 million tonnes from the revised estimate of 222.9 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, according to government forecasts

Reuters

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's fuel demand is likely to grow 4.7% in the next fiscal year beginning on April 1, initial government estimates showed.

Fuel consumption in 2023-24, a proxy for oil demand, could rise to 233.8 million tonnes from the revised estimate of 222.9 million tonnes for the current fiscal year ending in March, according to government forecasts. The estimates were released on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), a unit of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

ALSO READ | India’s fuel demand sees sharpest rebound in February

India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer. Domestic demand for petrol, used mainly in passenger vehicles, is expected to rise by 7.1% to 37.8 million tonnes, while diesel consumption was seen growing by about 4.2% to 90.6 million tonnes, the data showed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indian state refiners' petrol and diesel sales rose in the first two weeks of February from the same period last month, preliminary data showed, boosted by a pick up in transport of goods and mobility.

Consumption of aviation fuel would likely increase by 14% to 8.6 million tonnes, compared with the revised estimate of 7.4 million tonnes for the year ending March 2023.

Demand for pet coke, a better-burning alternative to coal, could increase 5.8% to 19 million tonnes, while demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used as cooking fuel, is estimated to grow 1.7% to 29.1 million tonnes, PPAC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US