India COVID Response Fund raises ₹220 crore

04 December 2020 17:17 IST

The India COVID Response Fund (ICRF), a collective set up between GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based crowdfunding platform, non-profit partners, health experts, and fund managers, raised over ₹220 crore, and ₹190 crore of it has already been disbursed towards various pandemic relief activities.

ICRF worked across three key programmes: cash relief, humanitarian aid, and addressing the healthcare needs of frontline workers. The fund also witnessed help from 15+ philanthropy foundations and HNIs. Some of the early donors to the fund include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, HSBC India, Omidyar Network India, UBS Optimus Foundation, Marico, Uber India (through Uber Care driver fund), Binny Bansal and ATE Chandra Foundation, a GiveIndia statement said.

